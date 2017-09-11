Breaking News Bar
 
Trump and first lady prepare to commemorate Sept. 11

  • In this Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 photo, the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, bottom, is surrounded by high-rise towers in New York. The new towers are: WTC 1, second from left, WTC 7, third from left, WTC 3, second from right, and WTC 4, right. Monday will mark the sixteenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is preparing to preside over his first 9/11 commemoration in office.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in 2001 when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The president and first lady Melania Trump plan to observe a moment of silence at the White House on Monday morning.

The remembrance is scheduled for about the time the first plane struck one of the Twin Towers on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

Trump and his wife also are to pay their respects at a Pentagon observance.

Vice President Mike Pence is to represent the administration at an observance at the 9/11 memorial in Shanksville.

