The hair is real: Blagojevich shown with mostly gray do on magazine cover

Imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich indeed still has his full head of hair -- and now it's confirmed: It's mostly gray, too.
Chicago magazine said in a tweet it is releasing an exclusive interview with Blagojevich at 10 tonight. It has released the cover of its edition featuring him sitting outside in a cotton blue, short-sleeved T-shirt and blue prison pants, looking fit and perhaps a bit tanned, and smiling.
"My jurisdiction was once all of Illinois," he is quoted on the cover as saying. "Now I have two hallways to clean."
Blagojevich was sentenced in 2012 to 14 years in federal prison -- he wound up in Englewood, Colorado -- for corruption that included trying to sell a U.S. Senate seat, which he was charged with filling after Barack Obama left it vacant to become president.
TONIGHT, 10pm: We reveal our exclusive interview with former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich. OCTOBER issue on stands next week! pic.twitter.com/HMeI2m9IyO— Chicago magazine (@ChicagoMag) September 11, 2017