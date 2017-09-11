Breaking News Bar
 
Illinois
updated: 9/11/2017 6:08 PM

The hair is real: Blagojevich shown with mostly gray do on magazine cover

  • Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, right, appears in August 2016 via video from a Colorado prison during his resentencing in a federal courtroom in Chicago.

    Associated Press

 
Daily Herald report

Imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich indeed still has his full head of hair -- and now it's confirmed: It's mostly gray, too.

Chicago magazine said in a tweet it is releasing an exclusive interview with Blagojevich at 10 tonight. It has released the cover of its edition featuring him sitting outside in a cotton blue, short-sleeved T-shirt and blue prison pants, looking fit and perhaps a bit tanned, and smiling.

"My jurisdiction was once all of Illinois," he is quoted on the cover as saying. "Now I have two hallways to clean."

Blagojevich was sentenced in 2012 to 14 years in federal prison -- he wound up in Englewood, Colorado -- for corruption that included trying to sell a U.S. Senate seat, which he was charged with filling after Barack Obama left it vacant to become president.


