updated: 9/11/2017 10:56 AM

Residents, first responders honor 9/11 victims in ceremonies across suburbs

  • Sara Schmidt, left, and Fran Volpe take a closer look at the Des Plaines 9/11 memorial during the Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at city hall.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Des Plaines Police Chief William Kushner, left, Des Plaines Police and Fire Commissioner Deb Lester, and Mayor Matt Bogusz stand at attention during the playing of taps during the Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony in Des Plaines at city hall.

    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Don Sleeman of Elgin American Legion Post 57 plays taps on the bugle during Elgin's Sept. 11 remembrance event Monday.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Elgin firefighter Kanen Terry rings the bell to honor those who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks during Elgin's remembrance event Monday.

    Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

First responders and residents across the suburbs paused this morning to remember victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the attacks in which nearly 3,000 people were killed by terrorist-piloted planes that hit the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Events in Des Plaines, Waukegan, Elgin and Wheaton were among those that honored the victims with invocations, rifle salutes, taps and ringing of ceremonial bells.

