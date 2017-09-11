Residents, first responders honor 9/11 victims in ceremonies across suburbs

First responders and residents across the suburbs paused this morning to remember victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the attacks in which nearly 3,000 people were killed by terrorist-piloted planes that hit the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Events in Des Plaines, Waukegan, Elgin and Wheaton were among those that honored the victims with invocations, rifle salutes, taps and ringing of ceremonial bells.