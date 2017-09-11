Red Box campaign for veterans begins

Community Action Partnership of Lake County, in conjunction with the Army Retiree Office at Fort Sheridan, has begun its Red Box campaign to support 300 veterans living at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center.

Donations can be made at Red Box locations in Lake County, including Wooden Nickel Bar & Grill, 444 Lakeview, Highwood; Lovell FHCC, 3001 Green Bay Road, North Chicago; Great Lakes Commissary, 2630 Green Bay Road, Great Lakes; CAP of Lake County, 2424 Washington St., Waukegan; Changing Lives Upscale Resale Shop, 2424 Washington St., Waukegan.

The campaign will run through Nov. 3. Contact Lisa Hayes to learn about the Red Box program or for volunteer opportunities at (847) 249-4330 or lisa.hayes@caplakecounty.org.