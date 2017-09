Prospect Heights library hosting 60th anniversary celebration

Prospect Heights Library District is marking its 60th anniversary with a celebration Sunday.

Residents are invited to the event from 1 to 4 p.m. at the library at 12 N. Elm St.

The celebration will include music entertainment from 1:15 to 2 p.m. and 2:45 to 3:30 p.m.; a juggling performance by Andy Head at 2 p.m.; and face painting, maker space activities and refreshments throughout the afternoon.

The library was established in 1957.