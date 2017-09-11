Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/11/2017 1:42 PM

Motorcycle rider hit by car Saturday in Naperville dies

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Marie Wilson
 
 

A Maple Park motorcycle rider hit by a sedan Saturday evening in Naperville has died from her injuries, police said Monday.

Calabria M. Taber, 21, of Maple Park, died Sunday from injuries she suffered during a collision of her motorcycle and a sedan at 75th Street and Plainfield/Naperville Road.

Police said they cited the driver of the sedan, a 17-year-old Naperville boy who was not injured, with failure to yield turning left.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, when Taber was riding a 2006 Honda motorcycle south on Plainfield/Naperville Road through the intersection with 75th Street. At the same time, police said the 17-year-old was driving a 2011 Acura MDX in the opposite direction, when he made a left turn to go west on 75th Street from the northbound lanes of Plainfield/Naperville Road and struck Taber's motorcycle.

Police closed 75th Street from Millbrook Drive to Book Road until 1:15 a.m. while they began their investigation. The department also used a community notification system to encourage drivers to avoid other streets in the area.

Paramedics took Taber to Edward Hospital in Naperville for initial treatment. She later was transferred to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Naperville Police Department's traffic unit. Witnesses or people with information about the crash are asked to contact the traffic unit at (630) 305-5379 or parcelk@naperville.il.us.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account