Motorcycle rider hit by car Saturday in Naperville dies

A Maple Park motorcycle rider hit by a sedan Saturday evening in Naperville has died from her injuries, police said Monday.

Calabria M. Taber, 21, of Maple Park, died Sunday from injuries she suffered during a collision of her motorcycle and a sedan at 75th Street and Plainfield/Naperville Road.

Police said they cited the driver of the sedan, a 17-year-old Naperville boy who was not injured, with failure to yield turning left.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. Saturday, when Taber was riding a 2006 Honda motorcycle south on Plainfield/Naperville Road through the intersection with 75th Street. At the same time, police said the 17-year-old was driving a 2011 Acura MDX in the opposite direction, when he made a left turn to go west on 75th Street from the northbound lanes of Plainfield/Naperville Road and struck Taber's motorcycle.

Police closed 75th Street from Millbrook Drive to Book Road until 1:15 a.m. while they began their investigation. The department also used a community notification system to encourage drivers to avoid other streets in the area.

Paramedics took Taber to Edward Hospital in Naperville for initial treatment. She later was transferred to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where she died.

The crash remains under investigation by the Naperville Police Department's traffic unit. Witnesses or people with information about the crash are asked to contact the traffic unit at (630) 305-5379 or parcelk@naperville.il.us.