Images: See some of the best pictures by Daily Herald photographers from this past weekend

Chihuahua Min Pin mix, "Tori" sports some stylish sunglasses from Pampered Pooch Couture during the annual CSBarks dog festival in Carol Stream on September 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Ho-Beau, a 13-year-old Maltese mix makes a face as he has his picture taken with Isabella Gucciardo, of Glen Ellyn Saturday at the Algonquin Founder's Day River Relief Benefit at Riverfront Park in Algonquin. The dog won first place in the best costume category of a dog and cat show.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Several booths of local businesses were part of the Algonquin Founder's Day River Relief Benefit at Riverfront Park in Algonquin Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Visitors enter the Wing Manshion during the Historic Elgin House Tour Saturday on Highland Ave. in Elgin.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Dick Grieger, of Elgin tells visitors about the main living room of the Wing Mansion during the Historic Elgin House Tour Saturday. The Wing Mansion, at 972 Highland Ave, is a city landmark and dates to 1852. It has unusual floors and ceilings and 300 lamps.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Visitors line up to enter 870 Highland Ave. during the Historic Elgin House Tour Saturday. The house is more than 110 years old. State Senator Christina Castro is on the porch.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
People start a bags tournament Saturday at the United Fall Festival in Campton Hills.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Dave Schopen checks the temperature on dozens of beef roasts Saturday at the United Fall Festival in Campton Hills. He said he started roasting about 700 pounds of meat at 4 a.m.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
About three dozen cars were on display Saturday at the United Fall Festival in Campton Hills.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wheeling Marching Band member Jon Musto plays the Saxophone Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
The Downers Grove South color guard and marching band perform Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Wheeling Marching Band member Joseph Karippaparambil plays the guitar Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove color guard and marching band perform Trapped in the Mind of Rapunzel Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove French horn player Ola Kalafarski, upper right, performs with the color guard and marching band during their number Trapped in the Mind of Rapunzel Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Batavia Marching Band and Color Guard perform Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Huntley Marching band and Color guard perform Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Huntley Color guard and Marching Band perform Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Mia Mylin, 13, of Barrington gets a few dog kisses from one of the hounds during the Running of the Hounds event at the 13th annual LeCompte/Kalaway Trailowners Polo Cup in Barrington Hills.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Running of the Hounds event at the 13th annual LeCompte/Kalaway Trailowners Cup Polo in Barrington Hills.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Gretchen Von Hess of Barrington Hills attended with her handmade hat at the 13th annual LeCompte/Kalaway Trailowners Cup Polo in Barrington Hills. "Polo today, "It's about people and a community coming together." "Those's horses are like driving a Mercedes, any little movement and they are right there with you."
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Alexandra Dalzell, 16, of Crystal Lake and her sister Abigail, 12, show off their fine hat wear attended at the 13th annual LeCompte/Kalaway Trailowners Cup Polo in Barrington Hills.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Timmerman Ranch Color Guard preformed at the 13th annual LeCompte/Kalaway Trailowners Cup Polo in Barrington Hills.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Aston Martin Polo Team (men) and the Quintessential Barrington Polo Team (women) play at the 13th annual LeCompte/Kalaway Trailowners Cup Polo in Barrington Hills.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The Aston Martin Polo Team (men) and the Quintessential Barrington Polo Team (women) play at the 13th annual LeCompte/Kalaway Trailowners Cup Polo in Barrington Hills.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Collie "Finney" of Streamwood runs the agility cause with his handler Anita Khun during the annual CSBarks dog festival hosted by the Carol Stream Park District on September 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
German Shepard "Bellalena" works the agility course with her handler Lou Bucker of Hanover Park during the annual CSBarks dog festival hosted by the Carol Stream Park District on September 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Chris Wehrli and her dog Mocha Latte from Skydogs in Naperville perform for visitors to the annual CSBarks dog festival hosted by the Carol Stream Park District on September 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Portuguese water dog "Fiona" of Carol Stream runs on a Lure Course at the CSBarks dog festival hosted by the Carol Stream Park District on September 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Austin Forney, 12 of Chicago draws a Norwegian flag designed on his viking shield during the 38th Annual Scandinavian Day Festival, celebrating the cultures of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden at Vasa Park in South Elgin on September 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
The group Kyle and Dave perform at the 38th Annual Scandinavian Day Festival, celebrating the cultures of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden at Vasa Park in South Elgin on September 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Julia Watkins of Urbana, IL demonstrates early Anglo-Scandinavian weaving during the 38th Annual Scandinavian Day Festival, celebrating the cultures of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden at Vasa Park in South Elgin on September 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Kylie Schoenknecht, 5 of Elgin take a ride on a pony during the 38th Annual Scandinavian Day Festival, celebrating the cultures of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden at Vasa Park in South Elgin on September 10, 2017.
Mark Black | Staff Photographer
Schaumburg President Al Larson receives congratulations from Schaumburg resident Carolyn Bolger after a ceremony to rename the Prairie Center of the Arts for Larson. The village president and his family watched as the name was changed to Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
A ceremony was held Sunday to rename the Prairie Center of the Arts for Schaumburg Village President Al Larson. The village president and his family watched as the name was changed to Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comSchaumburg President Al Larson, right, receives an ovation from Trustee Tom Dailly and Village Manager Brian Townsend during a ceremony on Sunday to rename the Prairie Center of the Arts for Larson. The village president and his family watched as the name was changed to Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts.
An 1800s house is moved to Barrington Hills along Oakdene Road on Sunday by Heritage Movers. More than 100 people watched the move as it first came through downtown Barrington on Main Street.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Spectators watch as an 1800s house is moved to Barrington Hills along Oakdene Road on Sunday by Heritage Movers. More than 100 people watched the move as it first came through downtown Barrington on Main Street.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer