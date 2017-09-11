Images: Irma Continues North Monday, Leaves Devastation in its Wake

Associated Press

The Atlanta skyline is seen Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. More than 250 miles inland from the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico -- was under a tropical storm warning for the first time on Mon., Sept. 11, 2017. Forecasters said the metro area could expect peak winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and gusts up to 55 mph (90 kph) on Monday as Hurricane Irma's remnants moved across the southeastern United States.