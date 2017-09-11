Images: Irma Continues North Monday, Leaves Devastation in its Wake

See the latest images from the devastation as remnants of Hurricane Irma swept north through Florida on Monday, leaving behind a trail of debris, flooding and power outages after the storm roared up the state's Gulf Coast and brought its drenching rainfall and battering winds into Georgia.
Tommy Nevitt carries Miranda Abbott, 6, through floodwater caused by Hurricane Irma on the west side of Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11 2017.
Kelly McClenthen returns to see the flood damage to her home with her boyfriend Daniel Harrison in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
A rough surf surrounds Boynton Beach inlet as Hurricane Irma hits in Boynton Beach, Fla.
Quintana and Liz Perez look out at the flooding outside their home in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Immokalee, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Larry Dimas walks around his destroyed trailer, which he rents out to others, in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Immokalee, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. His tenants evacuated and nobody was inside when it was destroyed.
A house slides into the Atlantic Ocean in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Pedestrians walk by a flooded car on a street as Tropical Storm Irma hits Charleston, S.C., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
A destroyed gas station is seen after Hurricane Irma passes in Naples, Fla., on Monday.
People clear debris outside their homes after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Cuban state media reported 10 deaths despite the country's usually rigorous disaster preparations. More than 1 million were evacuated from flood-prone areas.
A boy photographs a van in a sinkhole in Winter Springs, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, after Hurricane Irma.
Pedestrians try to walk as waves crash at The Battery as Tropical Storm Irma hits Charleston, S.C., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
The Atlanta skyline is seen Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. More than 250 miles inland from the Atlantic Ocean or Gulf of Mexico -- was under a tropical storm warning for the first time on Mon., Sept. 11, 2017. Forecasters said the metro area could expect peak winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and gusts up to 55 mph (90 kph) on Monday as Hurricane Irma's remnants moved across the southeastern United States.
A sinking boat is surrounded by debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma at Sundance Marine in Palm Shores, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017
Debris and wreckage litter the streets of La Baie residential, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Saint Martin, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island that is split between French and Dutch control.
Damaged palm fronds lay on Baie Orientale beach, after the passing of Hurricane Irma, in Saint Martin, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees. Significant damage was reported on the island that is split between French and Dutch control.
This photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, shows people walking toward a cruise ship anchored on St. Maarten, after the passage of Hurricane Irma. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, including this island that is split between French and Dutch control.
A resident steps on rubble at his collapsed apartment building where two people died during the passing of Hurricane Irma in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Cuban state media reported 10 deaths despite the country's usually rigorous disaster preparations. More than 1 million were evacuated from flood-prone areas.
Resident Tim Harper clears brush to get to his car in the Dommerich Estates neighborhood in Maitland Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, after Hurricane Irma's passing through central Florida.
Grady Howell, of Plant City, Fla., helps a friend salvage items from a flooded mobile home Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, after Hurricane Irma moved through the area in Lakeland, Fla.
Kenny Crippen, walks past debris into his home where he rode out Hurricane Irma on Plantation Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. "I've never run from any storm," said Crippen who has lived in the Everglades for 30 years. "I'm rooted here. I'm not leaving."
A car sits in a flooded parking lot outside the Germain Arena, which was used as an evacuation shelter for Hurricane Irma, which passed through yesterday, in Estero, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Evacuees leave the Germain Arena, which was used as an evacuation shelter for Hurricane Irma, which passed through yesterday, in Estero, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
A truck drives through a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla.
Laura and Joe Raymond pack up their truck to leave the fourth floor apartment of Joe's mother where they rode out Hurricane Irma to return to their low lying home a mile away in Marco Island, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Kelly McClenthen walks through her flooded neighborhood, as she returns to see the damage to her home in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in Bonita Springs, Fla., Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Barren trees line a residential neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Key Largo, Fla.
Four people link arms as they explore the flooded Jacksonville Landing in the wake Hurricane Irma on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Jacksonville, Fla.
