Grandwood Park spaghetti dinner Friday

The Grandwood Park Civic Association will hold a spaghetti dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday Sept. 15, at the community center, 36630 N. Hutchins Road, Gurnee.

Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs and bread. Cost is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and, $6 for kids aged 3 to 12. Take out is available, and drinks are available at an added cost.

Proceeds benefit Grandwood Park Civic Association events. Visit grandwoodpark.net for more information