Dawn Patrol: Suburban transplants in Irma's path fear the unknown

As Hurricane Irma moved through parts of Florida yesterday, suburban transplants who chose to stay describe scenes of fallen trees, flooded streets and damaged homes. "I didn't know it would have this much upheaval or cause this much damage," said Stephanie Miller, a Rolling Meadows-area native who now lives in Naples. Full story.

Missing woman's body found in Rosemont hotel freezer

A Chicago woman's body was discovered yesterday inside a freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont after she went to a party at the hotel on Friday and disappeared. Kenneka Jenkins' sister said the 19-year-old left home at 11:30 p.m. Friday for a party at the hotel at 54440 North River Road, Rosemont police said. Full story.

Dental, DNA records sought to ID body found after Gurnee explosion

Authorities said they will use dental or DNA records to confirm the identity of a body found Friday in the rubble after a fiery house explosion near Gurnee. Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper said yesterday his office will conduct an autopsy this morning. "We have a tentative person who we think it might be," he said. Full story.

McHenry coroner: Man died trying to get into bed of moving truck

A 21-year-old Harvard man was killed over the weekend after reportedly getting out of his truck while it was moving. Harvard Fire and Rescue and Harvard police, responding to a 911 call, found Joshua M. Trepanier's body on the pavement at Crowley Road west of Harvard Hills Road at 9:35 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m. Full story.

Weather

Mostly clear and 55 degrees this morning. Highs today in the low 70s, with lows tonight near 60. Full story.

Traffic

Construction of the new Route 390 extension is scheduled to reduce Prospect Avenue in each direction between Granville Avenue and Pierce Road in Itasca. Full story.

Bears can't pull off comeback, lose to Falcons

A really good football team would have found a way to complete an improbable, come-from-behind upset of the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons when it had first-and-goal at the five-yard line. The Bears aren't that team, beat writer Bob LeGere says. Though Chicago hung tough, the team fell short in a 23-17 loss to the Falcons in yesterday's season opener at Soldier Field. Read his full take here.

Brewers sweep Cubs, pull within 2 games

A tiebreaking, 2-run homer from Travis Shaw in the sixth inning lifted the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-1 victory yesterday over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Brewers (75-68) pulled within 2 games of the first-place Cubs (77-66) in the National League Central. The St. Louis Cardinals also are 2 back after defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates. Full story.

Fulmer strikes out 9 as Chicago White Sox roll over Giants

Carson Fulmer has a chance to be in the Chicago White Sox's starting rotation next season, beat writer Scot Gregor writes. In yesterday's 8-1 win over the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Fulmer allowed 1 run on 6 hits and had 9 strikeouts in 6 innings. Read his full take here.

Hall of Fame Blackhawks defenseman Pierre Pilote dies at 85

Pierre Pilote, a Hall of Fame defenseman who played almost his entire career with the Chicago Blackhawks, died over the weekend at the age of 85. Pilote won the Stanley Cup with the Hawks in 1961, was a three-time Norris Trophy winner and had his No. 3 retired by the team in 2008. Full story.