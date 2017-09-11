Chance to help create new trees

An opportunity to help create new generations of trees will be available at Lake Barrington-based Citizens for Conservation's "Acorns to Oaks," from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Participants will survey oaks already planted through the program, water and weed them for the winter, and possibly plant a few more. The class is open to students in elementary through high school, but parents are welcome to attend. The class will meet at CFC's headquarters, 459 W. Route 22 in Lake Barrington. The program is free for CFC members and $5 for children of nonmembers. For more information, call (847) 382-7283.