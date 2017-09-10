Mobile commuter app in Vernon Hills

The Passport Parking mobile app at the Vernon Hills Metra station will go live Tuesday, Sept. 12. The free app will allow residents and commuters to pay for parking from a mobile device. The daily price remains $1.75 per day. There will be 37-cent per transaction user charge. Commuters can pay each day or buy a wallet in the app to draw on as needed. Commuters will also be able to monitor the time remaining on their parking session, view payment history, receive email receipts of transactions and manage their account at ppprk.com. Monthly Metra passes or use of existing terminals is not affected. In addition to Vernon Hills, the app can also be used to pay for parking in more than 50 other suburbs.