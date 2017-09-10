Images: Hurricane Irma smashes into Florida

Hurricane Irma struck Florida on Sunday hitting the Florida Keys with as a Category 4 storm and winds of 130 miles per hour.

This is the first time that the U.S. was hit by back-to-back major hurricanes since 1964.

ASSOCIATED PRESS An American flag is torn as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Annette Davis kisses her son Darius, 3, while staying at a shelter in Miami after evacuating from their home in Florida City, Fla., ahead of Hurricane Irma Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS People stand next to palm trees as they look at churning waves and high winds along Hollywood Beach, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Evacuees are moved to another building with more bathrooms while sheltering at Florida International University ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS People walk out onto what is normally four feet of water in Old Tampa Bay, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Hurricane Irma and an unusual low tide pushed water out over 100 yards.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A crane atop a building under construction appears after it collapsed as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in downtown Miami.

ASSOCIATED PRESS An American flag is torn as Hurricane Irma passes through Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via ASSOCIATED PRESS A rough surf surrounds Boynton Beach inlet in Boynton Beach, Fla.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A car is parked on a flooded road as Hurricane Irma passes, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Surfside, Fla.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Heavy rains flood the streets in the Coconut Grove area in Miami on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, during Hurricane Irma.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Debris fills the tree-lined streets of a residential area, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Stranded motorists try to get back in their car after a breakdown as Hurricane Irma bears down on the Florida Keys, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Hialeah, Fla. Wind gusts of 82 mph were reported in Miami.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Evacuees stand in line to enter the Germain Arena, which is being used as a fallout shelter, in advance of Hurricane Irma, in Estero, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Linh Cao, second from right, and Huy Nguyen, right, enter a shelter at Florida International University with fellow students after being evacuated from their dorm ahead of Hurricane Irma in Miami, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A billboard is ripped apart by high winds along Interstate 95 Northbound as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami.

ASSOCIATED PRESS This image made available by John Huston shows the pool underwater at his house as storm surge goes over his dock in Key Largo, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Announcing itself with roaring 130 mph winds, Hurricane Irma plowed into the mostly emptied-out Florida Keys early Sunday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Waves crash over a sea wall from Biscayne Bay as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Mary Della Ratta, 94, sits in shelter after evacuating her home with the help of police last night ahead of Hurricane Irma in Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. "I'm afraid of what's going to happen. I don't know what I'll find when I go home," said Della Ratta whose husband passed away ten years ago. "I have nobody. I'm all alone in this world."

ASSOCIATED PRESS Evacuees stand in line to enter the Germain Arena, which is being used as a shelter, in advance of Hurricane Irma, in Estero, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Iris Belen, left, and Mouad El jamil watch weather updates on their phone after evacuating from their home to a shelter as Hurricane Irma approaches in Naples, Fla., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Recently planted palm trees lie strewed across the road as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami Beach, Fla.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Storm clouds associated with the outer bands of Hurricane Irma shroud the downtown skyline Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Several parts of the Tampa Bay area are under a mandatory evacuation order for the approaching storm.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A car drives around a tree downed by winds from Hurricane Irma, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Golden Beach, Fla.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Thousands of people wait in line to get into a Hurricane Irma shelter at the Germain Arena in Estero, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Ed Rappaport, the acting director of the National Hurricane Center, draws a line to illustrate the projected track of Hurricane Irma up Florida's west coast Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 during a television interview.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Strong waves brought by Hurricane Irma hit the Malecon sea wall in Havana, Cuba, late Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Members of a rescue team navigate a flooded street Havana after the passage of Hurricane Irma in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean. There were no immediate reports of deaths in Cuba, a country that prides itself on its disaster preparedness, but authorities were trying to restore power and clear roads.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A man walks on a flooded street in Havana, after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean. There were no immediate reports of deaths in Cuba, a country that prides itself on its disaster preparedness, but authorities were trying to restore power and clear roads.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Waves crash over a sea wall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as Hurricane Irma passes by, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Miami.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Residents float down a flooded street in Havana atop a large piece of Styrofoam, after the passing of Hurricane Irma in Cuba, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The powerful storm ripped roofs off houses, collapsed buildings and flooded hundreds of miles of coastline after cutting a trail of destruction across the Caribbean. There were no immediate reports of deaths in Cuba, a country that prides itself on its disaster preparedness, but authorities were trying to restore power and clear roads.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Henry's Restaurant manager Nhi Brayman, center, cleans a table while customers eat breakfast behind boarded up windows, Sunday, Sept., 10, 2017, in downtown Savannah, Ga. Hurricane Irma is expected effect parts of Georgia as early as Sunday night.