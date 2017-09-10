Images: Bears fall to the Falcons 23-17 in home opener

Images of the Chicago Bears home opener at Soldier Field faced against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017.
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen stretches in to the end zone during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears tight end Dion Sims and Chicago Bears wide receiver Josh Bellamy celebrates with Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen after his touchdown during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon throws during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Andre Roberts during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan looks for an opening during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard scores during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back Michael Burton is tackled by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Damontae Kazee during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman pressures Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks celebrates after a sack during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen is tackled by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Brooks Reed during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen runs by Atlanta Falcons middle linebacker Deion Jones during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White runs after a catch during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen heads too the end zone as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant pursues during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller breaks up a pass during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller reacts after breaking up a pass during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Kendall Wright runs after a catch during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Kendall Wright celebrates after a catch during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller tries to keep his balance during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard bobbles a catch near the end zone during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon slaps the ground after getting sacked to end the game during their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon reacts after getting sacked to end the game during their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon reacts after getting sacked to end the game during their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears defensive back Marcus Cooper, left, tackles Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan throws as Chicago Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman pressures during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears strong safety Quintin Demps tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan stands up Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Danny Trevathan celebrates during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon passes during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears head coach John Fox call out a play during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is sacked by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen is tackled by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Duke Riley during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Bears fans cheer during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky high-fives Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen before their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long works the sidelines during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mark Sanchez warms up prior to their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon warms up prior to their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Tailgaters fill the Waldron Deck prior to the Bears game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks celebrates sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard gets a block from Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Bears defensive line waits for the snap during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan throws in traffic during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Bears fans cheer during their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears head coach John Fox reacts during their game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
A falcons fan cheers during their game against the Bears Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon reacts after getting sacked which ended the game Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears head coach John Fox looks up at the scoreboard after losing to the Atlanta Falcons 23-17 Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Sam Acho and Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard walk off the field after losing to the Atlanta Falcons 23-17 Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman walks off the field after losing to the Atlanta Falcons 23-17 Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno leaves the field after losing to the Atlanta Falcons 23-17 Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
