Hurricane Irma smashes ashore in Florida as Category 4 storm

The winds and sea are whipped up off the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami as Hurricane Irma approaches on Saturday. Associated Press

Hurricane Irma smashed into Florida as a Category 4 storm, driving a wall of water and violent winds ashore and marking the first time since 1964 the U.S. was hit by back-to-back major hurricanes.

The eye of the storm was moving over the lower Florida Keys with top winds of 130 miles an hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said at 9 a.m. New York time. After Irma tears along Florida's west coast, it may keep moving north across Georgia and Alabama.

Just over two weeks after Hurricane Harvey struck the heart of U.S. energy production in Texas, Irma -- an even more powerful storm -- is threatening another region with almost $200 billion worth of damages. Irma's wrath has already roiled markets from insurance to energy and agriculture.

Irma's track along Florida's west coast "is almost, if not, a worst-case scenario for Tampa Bay," said Rob Miller, a meteorologist at AccuWeather Inc. in State College, Pennsylvania. "It shoves all the water into Tampa Bay and then shoves it right into downtown."

Prior to Irma's arrival, Enki Research disaster modeler Chuck Watson said the storm's trek up Florida's coast could cost $192 billion and threatens $2 trillion of property. Total losses from Katrina reached $160 billion in 2017 dollars after it slammed into New Orleans in 2005.

Irma is "easily on track to be the new No. 1 storm unless intensity collapses," Watson said.

Storm Surge

The storm's path forced the largest evacuation in Miami-Dade County history and sent millions of Floridians fleeing. It's the first major hurricane to hit Florida since Wilma in 2005 and has already laid waste to the small island of Barbuda, killed at least 25 people and left thousands homeless across the Caribbean.

Florida's Tampa area may be hit with a worse storm surge because the continental shelf there is relatively shallow for as much as 90 miles offshore, said Jeff Masters, co-founder of Weather Underground in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The last major hurricane to hit Tampa was in 1921, Masters said.

While Irma's northern turn has raised the threat to Florida's west coast, it potentially spares Miami a direct hit. The system was about 20 miles east of Key West, according to the center's 9 a.m. update, and moving north-northwest at 8 miles an hour.

In Miami-Dade, residents woke to the reality that they'd probably dodge the most dangerous part of the storm as its track shifted west. From hotels and shelters, smokers and dog-walkers ignored advice that the worst was yet to come and emerged from their bunkers. Traffic accidents were also reported overnight as some in the county tried to leave shelters and return home.