Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/9/2017 1:59 PM

Woodstock crash leaves Wonder Lake motorcyclist in critical condition

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Marie Wilson
 
 

A Wonder Lake man was in critical condition Saturday after he was ejected from the motorcycle he was driving when it collided with a Buick, authorities said.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred about 7:25 a.m. in an unincorporated area near Woodstock, the McHenry County sheriff's office said in a news release.

He was taken by a medical helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the Buick, a 24-year-old Woodstock woman, was not injured, and no other passengers were in or aboard either vehicle.

The collision occurred when the motorcyclist crossed over the centerline of Route 120 east of Raffel Road to try to pass a line of vehicles, the sheriff's office said. The motorcycle, a 2001 Suzuki, was heading east as the Buick, a 2002 Century, was heading west.

The sheriff's office said the Buick was slowing to turn left into a parking lot in the seconds before the crash. As it made the turn, the car and motorcycle collided, ejecting the man from the motorcycle.

Route 120 was closed for about four hours Saturday while Woodstock police and the Woodstock Fire Protection District assisted the sheriff's office with the initial response. The crash remains under investigation by the major crash investigation unit of the McHenry County sheriff's office.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account