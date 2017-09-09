Randhurst Village holds second annual Street Fest Saturday

hello

Carnival games, inflatable mazes, yard games, giveaways, a vintage car show, plus the Daily Herald's own Suburban Chicago's Got Talent contest were the highlights of Randhurst Village's second annual Street Fest in Mount Prospect on Saturday afternoon.

Randhurst restaurants offered tastings and demonstrations and nonprofit and civic organizations offered interactive demonstrations and/or information on their goals.

In honor of Mount Prospect's Centennial, the first 500 guests received free slices of chocolate and vanilla centennial birthday cake.