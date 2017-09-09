Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/9/2017 6:38 PM

Randhurst Village holds second annual Street Fest Saturday

  • Ellie Zito, 2, of Prospect Heights performs her low-bar routine at Randhurst Village's second annual Street Fest on Saturday in Mount Prospect.

    Dann Gire | Staff Photographer

  • Mike Ziegler of Elgin shows off his 1916 Baby Grand H-4 Chevrolet at Saturday's vintage "original owner" car show at Randhurst Village's second annual Street Fest.

    Dann Gire | Staff Photographer

  • Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect brought together community groups, stores and restaurants along with entertainment and presentations for Saturday's second annual Street Fest.

    Dann Gire | Staff Photographer

  • Riley Tolsky, 3, joins his mother, Gen, for a romp through an inflated kiddie maze at Randhurst Village's second annual Street Fest Saturday. They live in Buffalo Grove.

    Dann Gire | Staff Photographer

  • Jill Swanson of the nonprofit Lemons of Love receives celebratory chocolate cake from Randhurst Village official Dale Henricksen at Saturday's second annual Street Fest.

    Dann Gire | Staff Photographer

  • Athletic performances by students of the Lakeshore Academy of Mount Prospect highlighted Saturday's second annual Street Fest at Randhurst Village in Mount Prospect.

    Dann Gire | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Carnival games, inflatable mazes, yard games, giveaways, a vintage car show, plus the Daily Herald's own Suburban Chicago's Got Talent contest were the highlights of Randhurst Village's second annual Street Fest in Mount Prospect on Saturday afternoon.

Randhurst restaurants offered tastings and demonstrations and nonprofit and civic organizations offered interactive demonstrations and/or information on their goals.

In honor of Mount Prospect's Centennial, the first 500 guests received free slices of chocolate and vanilla centennial birthday cake.

