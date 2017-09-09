Breaking News Bar
 
Police: 'Serious' 2-vehicle crash shuts closes parts of 75th Street in Naperville

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Police have blocked off traffic at 75th Street and Rickert Drive while they investigate a serious two-vehicle crash, officials say.

The Naperville police and fire departments responded to the crash at 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of 75th Street and Rickert Drive. An alert from Naper Notify reported multiple road closures in the area and encouraged drivers to avoid the intersection.

Further details were not immediately available, including whether anyone was injured in the crash, Naperville Police Cmdr. John McAnally said.

Police expect to release more information this evening. Check Dailyherald.com for updates.

