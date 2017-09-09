Breaking News Bar
 
Marching bands bring competitive flair to Lancer Joust

  Wheeling Marching Band member Jon Musto plays the saxophone Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.

      Wheeling Marching Band member Jon Musto plays the saxophone Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  The Downers Grove South color guard and marching band perform Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.

      The Downers Grove South color guard and marching band perform Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  Wheeling Marching Band member Joseph Karippaparambil plays the guitar Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.

      Wheeling Marching Band member Joseph Karippaparambil plays the guitar Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  Elk Grove color guard and marching band perform "Trapped in the Mind of Rapunzel" Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.

      Elk Grove color guard and marching band perform "Trapped in the Mind of Rapunzel" Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  Elk Grove French horn player Ola Kalafarski, upper right, performs with the color guard and marching band during their number "Trapped in the Mind of Rapunzel" Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.

      Elk Grove French horn player Ola Kalafarski, upper right, performs with the color guard and marching band during their number "Trapped in the Mind of Rapunzel" Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  Batavia Marching Band and Color Guard perform Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.

      Batavia Marching Band and Color Guard perform Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  Huntley Marching Band and Color Guard perform Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.

      Huntley Marching Band and Color Guard perform Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  Huntley Color Guard and Marching Band perform Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.

      Huntley Color Guard and Marching Band perform Saturday at the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Teens in plumes, gloves and gauntlets to complement pleated pants and bedazzled jackets bounded off buses and bombarded the stadium with sound Saturday in Roselle during the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.

Hundreds of participants in 19 marching bands -- 17 from Illinois and two from Wisconsin -- gave their field shows a first competitive try during the event that signals the beginning of the fall marching season.

Professional judges evaluated bands on their music and visuals, and groups impressed with spectacular solos, fast-moving footwork, synchronized flips of flags and practiced use of props -- the bigger the better.

And the Illinois State University Big Red Marching Machine took the field for an exhibition show led in part by drum major and 2014 Lake Park graduate Ariel Furgat.

