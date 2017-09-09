Marching bands bring competitive flair to Lancer Joust

Teens in plumes, gloves and gauntlets to complement pleated pants and bedazzled jackets bounded off buses and bombarded the stadium with sound Saturday in Roselle during the 39th annual Lake Park Lancer Joust.

Hundreds of participants in 19 marching bands -- 17 from Illinois and two from Wisconsin -- gave their field shows a first competitive try during the event that signals the beginning of the fall marching season.

Professional judges evaluated bands on their music and visuals, and groups impressed with spectacular solos, fast-moving footwork, synchronized flips of flags and practiced use of props -- the bigger the better.

And the Illinois State University Big Red Marching Machine took the field for an exhibition show led in part by drum major and 2014 Lake Park graduate Ariel Furgat.