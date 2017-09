Elgin crash sends 2 to hospital

A crash in Elgin Saturday sent two people to the hospital with injuries authorities said were not life-threatening.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 7:57 p.m. at the intersection of 75th and Wing streets, Elgin Fire Assistant Chief Robb Cagann said.

Two people suffered injuries and were transported to Presence St. Joseph Hospital for treatment, Cagann said.

The intersection was temporarily closed to traffic and has since been reopened.

