Waukegan man's murder sentence reduced by two years

hello

A judge took two years off the 50-year murder sentence of Roberto C. Romero, 25, of Waukegan.

A Waukegan man previously sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his girlfriend in front of her daughter had two years of his prison sentence reduced by a Lake County judge Friday morning.

However, defense attorney Jed Stone said the sentence reduction for Roberto Romero, 25, would not end plans to ask the Illinois Appellate Court to overturn the plea deal or have the prison sentence reduced.

"I'm sorry we live in a world where mental illness is so poorly misunderstood by people in positions of power," Stone said after court.

Romero, of the 400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, was sentenced to 50 years in prison by Judge Daniel Shanes after pleading guilty earlier this year to one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his live-in girlfriend, Elpidia Munoz-Garcia, 33, on Jan. 2, 2015, at the Taco Bueno Bar in Waukegan.

Authorities said Munoz-Garcia asked Romero's parents to meet her at the bar so she could give them a gun that belonged to Romero. During the exchange, authorities said, Romero seized the weapon and shot Munoz-Garcia multiple times in front of her 9-year-old daughter. She was pronounced dead at a Waukegan hospital.

Romero left the bar, but later returned and was arrested by Waukegan police. He admitted to the shooting during questioning, police said.

Shanes called the shooting a "senseless execution" when sentencing Romero to 50 years in prison Aug. 9. However, Stone filed motions Aug. 25 asking Shanes to reconsider the 50 year sentence he gave to Romero or to withdraw Romero's guilty plea if the prison sentence was not reduced to 30 years.

Shanes denied Romero's motion to withdraw the guilty plea before reducing the prison sentence by two years.

"As much as I will remember this case for the legal argument it presented, I will also remember this case because of its senseleness and viciousness," Shanes said in court, later emphasizing the shooting was a "vicious, horrible crime."

Stone has previously argued Romero had a history of mental illness that was not diagnosed until after he was in custody, after the shooting of Munoz-Garcia took place.

Romero did not attend Friday's hearing because he was sent to a downstate prison shortly after sentencing.