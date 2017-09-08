Northwest suburban police blotter

Arlington Heights

• Natalia Zabava, 43, of the 1400 block of North Whispering Springs Circle, Palatine, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at her home and charged with theft by deception for an incident that occurred on Feb. 14. A court date is Sept. 18.

•Burglars stole a purse between 2 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 4 out of an unlocked 2005 Honda Odyssey on the 500 block of South Yale. Value was estimated at $450.

• Vandals spray painted walls between 3 p.m. Sept. 4 and 8 a.m. Sept. 6 in a home on the 1100 block of East Clarendon. There was no sign of forced entry and nothing appeared to be missing.

• Someone may have taken a woman's wallet between 12:15 and 12:20 p.m. Sept. 5 at Trader Joe's, 17 W. Rand Road, when an unknown offender approached the victim and asked her about a food item.

• Thieves stole a 22-inch-high wheel recycler lawn mower between 2:40 and 2:45 p.m. Sept. 5 from the parkway on the 600 block of South Walnut. Value was estimated at $332.

• Thieves stole a wooden sign valued at $1,000 around 12:01 p.m. Sept. 3 from condominium property on the 1200 block of South New Wilke Road.

• Burglars stole computers, jewelry and cash between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 6 out of a home on the 700 block of South Cleveland.

Buffalo Grove

• Martha Nohemi Cervantes-Alvarez, 43, of the 25600 block of North Diamond Lake Road, Mundelein, was arrested around 10:50 a.m. Aug. 31 at Real Urban BBQ, 1631 N. Barclay Blvd., and charged with battery. A court date is Sept. 18.

Des Plaines

• Hector D. Gamboa-Montalvo, 21, of the 1300 block of East Jefferson Street, Des Plaines, was arrested around 9:18 p.m. Aug. 24 at 1440 Market St. and charged with armed robbery. A court date is Sept. 14.

• Thieves stole a bronze statue of Mother Mary between June and Aug. 21 from a head stone in All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road. Value was estimated at $5,600.

• Vandals wrote graffiti with a black marker between 4 and 4:45 p.m. Aug. 24 on a wall and mirror above a sink in a bathroom at the BP gas station, 800 Elmhurst Road.

• Thieves stole a cellphone around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25 from a stairwell in Maine West High School, 1755 S. Wolf Road.

• A man was seen taking $900 dropped on the floor around 12:05 p.m. Aug. 12 in Rivers Casino, 3000 S. River Road.

• Thieves stole two catalytic converters between Aug. 23 and 25 from a 2002 Toyota in a lot on the 2000 block of Pine Street. Value was estimated at $800.

Elk Grove Village

• A man was seen taking a leaf blower between 2:45 and 3:10 p.m. Aug. 20 out of an open trailer on the 1700 block of Commerce Drive. The offender ran to his minivan and left the parking lot. Value was estimated at $500.

Hanover Park

• Melissa A. Forbes, 36, of the 1000 block of Geneva Street, Geneva, was arrested around 2:16 a.m. Aug. 27 at Lake and Ontarioville streets and charged with unlawful use of a weapon and DUI.

Mount Prospect

• Someone stole $60 around 6:58 p.m. Aug. 19 out of a wallet while the male victim played basketball in the RecPlex, 420 W. Dempster St. The report said a juvenile boy was seen near the wallet. He fled from the building.

Palatine

• Burglars stole cash and a garage opener between 10 p.m. Aug. 26 and 11 a.m. Aug. 27 out of an unlocked 2016 Subaru SUV on the 2200 block of North Enlund Drive. Offenders used the opener to steal two bicycles, tools, and a bicycle headlamp out of the garage.

Prospect Heights

• Scott Pasciak, 34, of the 1500 block of Cove, Prospect Heights, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with battery after he pushed a male victim on the 1200 block of Cove.

Schaumburg

• Michael P. Cecille, 28, of the 500 block of Ridge, Streamwood, was arrested around 3:45 p.m. Sept. 2 at 101 Schaumburg Court and charged with local ordinance carrying a concealed weapon.

• Jacob C. Brooks, 39, of the 0-100 block of Palasades Drive, Oak Brook, was arrested around 2:50 p.m. Sept. 3 at Roselle and Golf roads and charged with felony retail theft.

• Gabriel E. Vargas, 33, of the 700 block of Tullamore Court, Schaumburg, was arrested around 4:20 p.m. Sept. 3 on the 500 block of West Wise Road and charged with local ordinance disorderly conduct.

Wheeling

• Vandals put scratches from the front driver's-side quarter panel to the rear quarter panel between 8:20 p.m. Aug. 22 and 3 p.m. Aug. 23 on a 2011 Kia Optima in an apartment lot on the 300 block of Inland Drive. Damage was estimated at $1,000.