More than just wine at Geneva's Festival of the Vine

The 36th Geneva Festival of the Vine features an abundance of food and wine choices.

The fest opened Friday and continues through Sunday in the downtown area. It's hosted by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce and the city.

The festival's Flavor Fare tent, where international and seasonal cuisine is prepared by Geneva restaurateurs and paired with a diverse selection of wines, is the centerpiece. People can sample food and wine and check out the live entertainment at the giant outdoor tent at State and Fourth streets.

Besides the sidewalk chalk contest from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on James Street, other festival offerings include business booths, flower market, an arts and crafts show (Saturday and Sunday only), and carriage and trolley rides. Local entertainers will perform on the courthouse lawn at Third and James streets from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Musical entertainment on the main stage includes The Thompson Duo, Gregory Hyde and Hiline Band Saturday; and The MacCartyns and Drew Clausen Sunday.

Tickets are $1 and food is three to seven tickets and wine from five to 16 tickets.