Huntley wants to know what you want along I-90/Route 47 gateway

Huntley village officials host an open house Sept. 21 on a draft plan to guide future development along the Interstate 90/Route 47 corridor.

The study area includes commercial, office and light industrial property surrounding the tollway interchange. The Gateway Plan will serve as a guide for future land use and development of this area.

Village planning consultant, Houseal Lavigne Associates, and village staff members will be on hand during the open house, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the village hall board room, 10987 Main St., to answer questions and accept comments about the draft plan.

The I-90/Route 47 corridor has seen considerable growth since the opening of a new $61 million full access tollway interchange in fall of 2013.

Key points of the Gateway Plan include maintaining office land use at the northwest corner of Route 47 and Jim Dhamer Drive. South of I-90 is proposed for light industrial use, such as warehousing and distribution facilities through issuance of special use permits. The Stade property north of Freeman Road is proposed as a business park and flex space, according to the village.

The area just northeast of the I-90 interchange contains development-ready sites and vacant buildings surrounding auto-oriented commercial uses, including auto and RV dealerships and the vacant Huntley outlet mall. Both are suited for mixed commercial development such as general retailers, sporting goods stores and restaurants.

Areas along Route 47 north of Freeman Road comprise development-ready sites with much of the infrastructure in place for commercial uses.

The western portion of the I-90/Route 47 gateway along Jim Dhamer Drive contains undeveloped properties and newly constructed office and light industrial developments. The plan calls for a business park and flex space development there, documents show.

Once completed, the Gateway Plan will be adopted as an amendment to the village's Comprehensive Plan.