Empty Gurnee house destroyed in explosion

A house in Gurnee exploded Friday evening about 6:30 p.m. on the 18000 block of Streamwood Court. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

A house in Gurnee was completely leveled by an explosion Friday evening.

Gurnee fire officials said the explosion on the 18000 block of Streamwood Court is under investigation. Nobody was in the house when it exploded, they said.

Gurnee Battalion Chief James Pellitteri said the call came in around 6 p.m. as a house explosion. When the first engine showed up, firefighters saw heavy fire. They pulled a couple of lines to fight the flames.

Both the house to the north and south suffered damage from the explosion but not the fire itself.

"We were able to stabilize the incident quite swiftly," Pellitteri said.

Firefighters left a portion of the house burning on purpose because it was an unsecured gas line, he said.

"When a house explodes, all the utilities and the pipes break, so gas in its uncontrolled form will actually seep into the environment," he said. " ... Our tactic was to let it burn until the gas company came and actually turned off the gas."

The gas company came out quickly, he said, and brought equipment to the area. They dug up the street to shut off the gas, after which most of the fire went out. The fire department finished the salvage and overhaul work.

Pellitteri said the houses on either side are uninhabitable

In the scene of the explosion, firefighters using flashlights and thermal imaging cameras could find no evidence of a body.

"If someone was in there, they would not have survived that blast," Pellitteri said.