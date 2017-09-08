Carpentersville man accused of having $13,000 in cocaine

hello

Gonzalo Bueno faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of cocaine possession with intent to deliver.

A 36-year-old Carpentersville man was charged this week with possessing $13,000 worth of cocaine.

Gonzalo Bueno, of the 1400 block of Windsor Circle, has been charged with felony possession of 100 to 400 grams of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of 100 to 400 grams of a controlled substance, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of ammunition by a felon, according to Kane County court records.

Carpentersville Police Chief Michael Kilbourne said the charges stem from a search warrant authorities executed at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Mora Road.

Kilbourne said Bueno was the only person present at the home and police seized 137 grams of powder cocaine, or nearly 5 ounces of the drug. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $13,000, and authorities also found a digital scale and packaging material in the home.

Bueno also was charged with illegally possessing 16 9 mm rounds of ammunition.

Kilbourne said authorities are not looking for any other subjects in the case. He could not immediately specify what led authorities to investigate Bueno and secure the warrant.

Bueno was being held at the Kane County jail on $250,000 bail.

Bueno faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of the most severe offense, with no chance of probation. He is next due in court Thursday.

He has a previous arrest in September 2001 in Elgin on felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon, records show.