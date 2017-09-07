U-46 schools collecting supplies, funds for Hurricane Harvey relief

From pennies to pounds of supplies, students and employees of several Elgin area schools are collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey survivors throughout this month.

The Aug. 25 tropical storm ravaged parts of southeast Texas killing an estimated 50 people, displacing more than 1 million residents and damaging roughly 200,000 homes in its wake. Harvey's path of destruction stretches more than 300 miles causing up to $180 billion in damages, according to news reports.

Several Elgin Area School District U-46 schools have ongoing collection drives and activities planned to help those in need.

Students and staff members at Elgin High School last week collected items, such as soap, shampoo, toothbrushes and toothpaste, to donate to Willow Creek Community Church. The South Barrington church, in partnership with World Vision, sent a packed semitrailer with supplies to children affected by the hurricane.

At Hillcrest Elementary School in Elgin, students and parents have been emptying their pockets dropping change into buckets set up in the hallways for the weeklong "Every Coin Counts" campaign.

"On Friday, we are going to collect it and give it to the (American) Red Cross," Principal Teresa Winters said. "We're going to continue the campaign next week. I've already had emails from parents asking to prolong it. This is really unique with my building ... with my population of kids because they are not wealthy, but they still have a heart to give."

Districtwide efforts include, Larkin High School students collecting donations during lunch periods for C.E. King High School in Houston.

Hilltop Elementary School in Elgin and Bartlett Elementary School are collecting funds through Friday for Red Cross relief efforts in Texas.

Streamwood High School will do a "Miracle Minute" fundraiser raising as much money as possible within a minute through Friday benefiting the Red Cross and Houston schools.

Students at Hawk Hollow Elementary School in Bartlett will buy paper for $1 to write a note to someone in school. Money collected Sept. 18 through Oct. 6 will be donated to Red Cross relief efforts in Houston.