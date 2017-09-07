Streamwood man charged with attempted murder of wife in Hoffman Estates

Authorities have charged a Streamwood man with the attempted murder of his wife after she was stabbed in Hoffman Estates early Sunday morning.

Hoffman Estates police arrested 37-year-old Filberto Calderon of the 300 block of Streamwood Boulevard in Streamwood without incident at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday on the 3100 block of Bode Road.

Calderon is scheduled for a bond hearing at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows Thursday afternoon.

Officers had been called to the 400 block of Flagstaff Lane in Hoffman Estates at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, where they found the woman stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, Hoffman Estates police Sgt. Mark Mueller said.