Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/7/2017 11:49 AM

Streamwood man charged with attempted murder of wife in Hoffman Estates

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Filberto Calderon

    Filberto Calderon

 
Eric Peterson
 
 

Authorities have charged a Streamwood man with the attempted murder of his wife after she was stabbed in Hoffman Estates early Sunday morning.

Hoffman Estates police arrested 37-year-old Filberto Calderon of the 300 block of Streamwood Boulevard in Streamwood without incident at 12:55 p.m. Wednesday on the 3100 block of Bode Road.

Calderon is scheduled for a bond hearing at the Cook County Courthouse in Rolling Meadows Thursday afternoon.

Officers had been called to the 400 block of Flagstaff Lane in Hoffman Estates at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, where they found the woman stabbed.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, Hoffman Estates police Sgt. Mark Mueller said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account