Streamwood man accused of trying to kill wife held on $2 million bail

A Streamwood man, who authorities say tried to stab to death his estranged wife, was held on $2 million bail Thursday.

Filiberto Calderon, 37, was charged with attempted murder, a class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Calderon's wife ordered him out of their Hoffman Estates home several weeks ago. Calderon, who moved to the 300 block of Streamwood Boulevard, became angry last Friday after his wife refused to speak to him when he picked up their child, said Alyssa Grissom, Cook County assistant state's attorney.

On Saturday, Calderon told a friend he had a 10-inch knife, Grissom said. After Calderon reportedly threatened his wife in front of the friend, the friend called Hoffman Estates police, who made a well-being check on the woman.

Then at about 5 a.m. Sunday, as the woman left her Hoffman Estates home for work, Calderon approached her with his hands behind his back, Grissom said. He struck her in the stomach with a knife, severing her abdominal muscle, and grabbed her hair, Grissom said. She fell to the ground and a struggle ensued during which the woman got control of the knife, tossed it onto the roof of the house and began to scream, Grissom said.

The woman was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where she underwent abdominal surgery. She has since been released, Grissom said. Police recovered a knife from the roof of her home.

Police arrested Calderon Wednesday afternoon on the 3100 block of Bode Road. On Thursday, a Cook County judge granted the woman a civil order of protection.

Calderon next appears in court on Sept. 28.