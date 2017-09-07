See short plays at Mundelein High

Mundelein High School's theater department will kick off its new season with student-directed one act plays on Monday and Tuesday. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. each day. Admission is $5. Nine short plays will be performed. The plays are intended for audience members 13 years old or older.
