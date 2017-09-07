Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 9/7/2017 11:01 AM

See short plays at Mundelein High

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Mundelein High School's theater department will kick off its new season with student-directed one act plays on Monday and Tuesday. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. each day. Admission is $5. Nine short plays will be performed. The plays are intended for audience members 13 years old or older.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account