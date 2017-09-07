Libertyville students make chalk drawings for good character

Students filled sidewalks around Cook Park in Libertyville with chalk drawings, creating designs and slogans reflecting positive aspects of character.

More than 120 fourth- and fifth-graders from Libertyville Elementary District 70 participated in Thursday's Chalk Walk project as part of the national character-building program "Character Counts!"

This year's theme is "Sporting Good Character" and will involve Adler Park, Highland, Rockland and Copeland Manor elementary schools and Highland Middle School.

"The K-5 buildings are here chalking the sidewalk at Cook Park showing good character. Drawing pictures of good character and we are supporting our good character," said Dale List, the Character Counts! coordinator for the district. "I think they are having a great time and they are enjoying their drawings."

Character Counts! is a national program that teaches students about the Six Pillars: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

"This seems really fun and I'm really excited to make someone's days," Copeland Manor School fourth-grader Abbie York said after creating a heart-faced emoji on honesty on the sidewalk along Church Street near Cook Mansion. "I hope people feel surprised and excited that we chalked up the whole sidewalk."

Schools also will collect donations to help various organizations: Adler Park School for Lambs Farm, Butterfield School for Libertyville Township Food Pantry, Copeland Manor School for Hope Food Pantry of St. Lawrence Episcopal Church, Rockland School for Beacon Place Community Center in Waukegan, and Highland Middle School for Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter and Reach Rescue.