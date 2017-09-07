Images: #TBT Gallery looks back at September 1972

We're visiting the Chicago suburbs 45 years ago in this week's #TBT Gallery.

The photos in our dusty archive show an easygoing atmosphere in September 1972. Kids were learning skills like ballet and fencing, parents were visiting craft shows, 4-H members were showing off their wares and the Goodyear Blimp made a stop in Wheeling.

There seemed to be a lot more organized trout fishing events 45 years ago, and nobody thought of wearing a helmet on a bike ride. But, construction of buildings has always been present.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 Little dancers begin ballet lessons in Palatine.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 An instructor works with serious students in a Schaumburg fencing class.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 Students wear masks and spar during a Schaumburg fencing class.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 The Goodyear Blimp makes a stop at Palwaukee Airport in Wheeling.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 Little boys compare their prizes from a flea market in Mount Prospect. They seem to have finger traps.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 The dual propellers that give the Goodyear Blimp direction are as large as a man.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 This 4-H member has what appears to be a guinea pig at a show in Arlington Heights.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 A girl in a bonnet walks through the 4-H show in Arlington Heights.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 Candy is thrown from a float in the Buffalo Grove Days parade.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 Trout circle as a fisherman drops his line during a Wheeling Park District event.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 Young fishermen line up shoulder to shoulder at a trout fishing event in Wheeling.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 A rider with a wicker basket faces a stop sign at a bicycle safety program in Des Plaines.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 A girl on a classic Stingray type of bicycle makes a turn at a safety program in Des Plaines. Helmets were not used 45 years ago.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 The Wheeling High School Madrigal Singers perform outside.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 A young competitor makes a great effort in the Punt, Pass & Kick competition in Elk Grove Village.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 Shoppers are framed in a lamp shade mount at a hobby and craft show in Elk Grove Village.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 A teacher staples items to a bulletin board in her Schaumburg elementary classroom.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 A Camp Fire Girl checks her oven, made of a cardboard box and tin foil, as others set up camp in a Palatine forest preserve.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 Baton twirlers of all ages wear the same uniform as they practice in Buffalo Grove.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 The rookie baton twirlers work on their timing in Buffalo Grove.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 A youngster sips a drink while walking past a row of homemade wall hangings at a hobby and craft show in Elk Grove Village.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 Old barns are razed at Arlington Park.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 A front loader pushed the roof off old horse stalls at Arlington Park.

Daily Herald file photo, September 1972 A table of board games attracts a small crowd at a Mount Prospect flea market.