Firefighter families with diaper drive for Hurricane Harvey victims

hello

Families of Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District firefighters have started a community diaper drive to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to donate the following items through Sept. 26: all sizes of infant and child diapers, pullups, baby wipes, formula, adult diapers. hygiene wipes and bed pads.

The Fox River Grove Fire Department and the Lions Club of Fox River Grove also have pledged support to the collection effort.

All donations will benefit the San Antonio-based Texas Diaper Bank. Donations will be accepted at the Barrington Countryside stations at 22222 N. Pepper Road in Lake Barrington and at 120 W. Algonquin Road in Barrington Hills, and the Fox River Grove firehouse at 411 Algonquin Road.