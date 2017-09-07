Fighting teasel workshop

hello

Long Grove and the Long Grove Park District are hosting a second informational workshop on the invasive plant teasel at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at village hall, 3110 Old McHenry Road. Teasel is one of the top invasive threats to the Long Grove natural environment and the greatest visual blight on the local landscape, officials say. The workshop will discuss how to control and eradicate the "bully" plant. Call (847) 634-9440 or visit http://www.longgrove.net/.