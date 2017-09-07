FBI: Serial bank robber strikes in Glen Ellyn

A robber suspected of stealing from seven banks across the suburbs since January has struck again.
The man robbed the First American Bank at 830 Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn at 11:40 a.m. Saturday, the FBI announced Thursday.
Described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, the robber wore a black coat, black button-down shirt and black sunglasses, authorities said. He is roughly 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown hair and a light complexion, authorities said.
The man also is a suspect in bank robberies in Woodridge, Elgin, Buffalo Grove, Rosemont, Des Plaines and Lombard.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading directly to the man's arrest. Anyone with information may call (312) 421-6700 or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.