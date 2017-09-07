Elgin man charged with arson, domestic battery after house fire

A 60-year-old Elgin man is charged with intentionally setting his home on fire Wednesday, police said.

Larry Harris was charged with felony counts of residential arson and criminal damage to property, authorities said in a news release posted to their Facebook page.

Harris was also charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Elgin police and fire departments responded to the 900 block of Carol Avenue at 9:25 a.m. after a caller stated Harris was threatening bodily harm while dumping cans of gasoline inside the house. Authorities said the caller was a block away from the home when they phoned for help.

As officers approached the front of the residence, the house exploded into flames that engulfed the one-story house, authorities said.

Police located Harris in the backyard.

One resident was treated outside the home and another was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators searched the home and discovered evidence of an accelerant. Heat and smoke from the blaze caused significant damage to the home, officials said.