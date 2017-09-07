District 220 students helping Hurricane Harvey victims

Students from Barrington Middle School-Station Campus this week wrote letters to Texas students affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Barrington Area Unit District 220 students are among those doing what they can to boost the spirits of Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

At Barrington Middle School-Station campus, students this week wrote uplifting cards to send to their peers in Texas. They also have "adopted" Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic School in Houston and plan a three-phase fundraising effort from now until the end of the first quarter.

Sunny Hill Elementary School in Carpentersville has linked to Alvin Primary School in the Houston suburb of Alvin. Sunny Hill's efforts include collecting money for food, clothing and cleaning supplies for families.

Barrington Middle School-Prairie Campus has adopted Spring Branch Independent School District in suburban Houston. Spring Branch Superintendent Scott Muri used to work with Prairie Campus science teacher Brad Choate, which led to the link, District 220 spokeswoman Samantha Ptashkin said. Prairie Campus students are working on the specifics of how they plan to assist Spring Branch.

Grove Avenue Elementary School has connected to The Rhodes School in Houston, a state of Texas fine-art magnet charter. The Grove pupils are collecting donations of money and school supplies.