Dawn Patrol: Suburbanites in Florida hit the road; Puerto Ricans worry

Rainy Payne, left, and Kim Becker, who recently moved from Cary to Fort Myers, Florida, drove to Tennessee yesterday to get out of Hurricane Irma's path. Courtesy of Rainy Payne

State Rep. Crespo on family in Puerto Rico in Irma's path: 'We pray a lot'

Democratic state Rep. Fred Crespo of Hoffman Estates, along with his parents and siblings who still live in Puerto Rico, have long considered 1989's Hurricane Hugo the most destructive storm they've known over decades on the island territory. But Hugo was a Category 3, while Hurricane Irma was estimated as a Category 5 as it was striking Puerto Rico Wednesday. Full story

Suburban transplants' dilemma: Flee Florida, or stay?

A hurricane, let alone a Category 5 storm like Irma, is a new challenge for recent transplants from the suburbs to Florida, and they're handling it in a variety of ways. Full story

Police: Man barricades himself in Elgin home after making threats

A man who police say made threats earlier yesterday barricaded himself inside his Elgin home for five hours, officials said. Full story

Indiana man dies after crashing into truck on I-80

A 76-year-old Indiana man died after crashing into a semitrailer truck driven by a Naperville man while both were driving on I-80. Police are investigating the crash. Full story

2 injured after Elgin explosion, house fire

The Elgin Fire Department was called about 9:30 a.m. to the 900 block of Carol Avenue, where a house had reportedly caught fire after an explosion, according to a news release. Two people were injured, and one of them was taken to a hospital. Full story

Wheaton woman 'surprisingly calm' when she hit $7.25 million Lottery jackpot

As a Cubs fan, Marcelina Lacson thought she hit the jackpot last November when her team won the World Series. Then this happened. Full story

Wheeling ending background checks for most business owners

Wheeling is ending a program that requires all new business owners to undergo fingerprinting and background checks before opening their doors. Full story

Oakton students rally for those affected by Trump's immigration decision

Oakton Community College students yesterday rallied to support students who might be affected by the announcement Tuesday that President Donald Trump would in six months end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Full story

Fourth person arrested in Streamwood attack

A fourth defendant was ordered held on $250,000 bail yesterday on charges stemming from an Aug. 21 attack on a 20-year-old Streamwood man. Full story

Weather

Cloudy and 55 degrees this morning. Highs near 68 today, with lows tonight around 57. Full story.

Traffic

Light traffic early this morning. Work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Mundhank Road in both directions between Barrington and Freeman roads in South Barrington. Full traffic.

Glennon still No. 1, but Trubisky now No. 2 for Chicago Bears

Mitch Trubisky, the second overall pick in the draft, might be the people's choice, but the Bears' coaching staff didn't have any trouble choosing Mike Glennon as the starter. Read Bob LeGere's take