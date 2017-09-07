Big day of polo returns to Barrington Hills

hello

Polo aficionados and those looking to do something different Saturday will want to be in Barrington Hills.

It'll be the 13th annual LeCompte/Kalaway Trailowners Cup from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Barrington Hills Polo Club, 250 Deepwood Court. The LeCompte/Kalaway event is considered the biggest of its kind in the Chicago area.

Barrington Hills Polo Club has a lush green playing field in a tree-lined setting. The first matches are set to begin at noon.

For the first game, Jane Clement , president of the Riding Club of Barrington Hills, will throw out the first ball. For the second game, Bonnie Kalaway -- wife of the late Ben Kalaway, one of the individuals for whom the event is named -- will do the honors.

Adult tickets are $20, with children's 12 and younger free. Parking also is free.

LeCompte/Kalaway was conceived as a way to recognize the private homeowners in Barrington Hills who allow riding trails across their property. The private land links to Cook County Forest Preserve trails to form a network of nearly 200 miles of bridle paths through the area.