News
posted: 9/7/2017 10:09 AM

Bartlett Heritage Days returns Friday through Sunday

  • Jim Stulga of Downers Grove, a member of "The Wheel Men" organization, rides a high wheels bicycle during last year's Bartlett Heritage Days celebration.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer September 2016

  • Robert Reed, front, and Jeffery Followell of the 144th Ceremonial Army Band, based in Springfield, Illinois, play clarinet during last year's Bartlett Heritage Days celebration.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer September 2016

  • Diane Mate of Arlington Heights, a member of the Du Page Valley Settlers, works with an inkle loom during last year's Bartlett Heritage Days celebration Saturday. The group is returning to this year's festival.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer September 2016

 
Daily Herald report

Bartlett Heritage Days, the fall festival now in its eighth year, runs Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8-10. Celebrate the rich history of the 126-year-old community that began as a train stop on the Chicago & Pacific Railroad in 1873.

A full schedule of the event, which involves a variety of activities at different locations around town, is at bartlettheritageday.com. Here are a few of the highlights:

6-9 p.m. Friday

• Party on the Patio & Open Mic Night at Banbury Fair, 211 Railroad Ave.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

• Bartlett Bazaar at Oak and Bartlett avenues -- jewelers, crafters, area businesses and civic organizations, $5 climbing wall, dunk tank.

• Derango Dental, $3 mini golf to benefit Alzheimer's, free arts and crafts and balloons.

• West Bartlett Avenue, $1 mini train rides.

• Banbury Fair Kids Fest, $5 all you can jump inflatables, $3-$10 face painting, free meet n' greet characters and games.

Saturday only

• All day, pet adoption in Bartlett Park, with eight adoption agencies, pet-related vendors, raffles and prizes.

• All day, Oak Avenue, DuPage Valley Settlers Encampment.

• 2-4 p.m., Ukulele Jam.

• 9 a.m.-noon, History Museum activities.

• 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Depot Museum activities.

• 1 and 3 p.m. "Walk in the Footsteps of History" guided historical tour.

• 6-10:30 p.m. at Banbury Fair, Boogie for Bill with 7 DEEZ, drinks, food, raffle. All proceeds to benefit Bill Vance's battle with cancer.

Sunday only

• 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bartlett Park Worship in the Park, Blessing of the Pets with Immanuel United Church of Christ.

• 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Oak Avenue Car Show.

• 11:30 a.m., Bartlett High School Band marching from Bartlett Park down Oak to Bartlett Avenue.

• Noon, 1, 2 and 3 p.m., Depot Museum Free Trolley Tours hosted by Bartlett Historical Society.

• 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m., Mr. D's Magic & Illusion Show on Oak Avenue.

• 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Arts in Bartlett Color My World Arts Academy Activities -- Native American projects and storytelling, clay pot making and scavenger hunt.

