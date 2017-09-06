Trial delayed in Libertyville slaying

A Lake County judge agreed Wednesday to delay the murder trial of a Round Lake Beach man accused of killing a Libertyville man he saw as a romantic rival.

Kenneth S. Seplak, 37, is now scheduled to face trial Jan. 29 on three counts of first-degree murder stemming from the Dec. 23 slaying of David E. Gorski.

Gorski, 30, was found shot to death behind the wheel of his car on Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville after he attend a movie with a Wauconda woman who Seplak previously had been accused of stalking. Investigators said the woman and Gorski had recently begun dating, but traveled to the movie theater in Vernon Hills that night in separate cars.

Prosecutors said GPS records from Seplak's mobile device show he was at the theater at the same time as Gorski and the Wauconda woman. The GPS also shows Seplak's vehicle drove north on Milwaukee Avenue near where Gorski was shot, then to a house near Antioch, authorities said.

A man who lived at the Antioch house later gave police a .38-caliber handgun and ammunition recovered after Seplak visited, authorities say. The bullet recovered from Gorski matched the weapon and gunshot residue from the handgun matched what was found on Seplak, authorities said.

Seplak, of the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive, is out of custody on $300,000 bail. He is on 24-hour curfew, must wear a GPS monitoring device at all times, cannot have guns or ammunition, and is not allowed to have any contact with the family of the victim.

He is due back in court Oct. 11.