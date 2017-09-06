Interfaith potluck dinner in Arlington Heights marks 9/11 anniversary

Members of the Northwest suburban Children of Abraham Coalition held their 6th annual 9/11 Potluck for Peace interfaith dinner Wednesday at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Sikh families shared a meal and discussed building peace.

The 2nd annual Courage of Abraham Award was awarded to the Sikh community of Oak Creek, Wisconsin. On Aug. 5, 2012, a white supremacist from Wisconsin attacked the Sikh temple, or gurdwara, as a communal meal was being prepared, killing six Sikhs and wounding four others before killing himself.

Rev. Corey Brost, past president of Saint Viator, helped to form Children of Abraham in the wake of Sept. 11 as a way to advance interfaith dialogue among teens and their families, and build relations between religions.