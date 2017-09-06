Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/6/2017 10:10 PM

Interfaith potluck dinner in Arlington Heights marks 9/11 anniversary

  • Brett Weiss of Naperville has a conversation with Harjinder (Jindi) Singh and Harjinder Singh, right, who is the priest of the Oak Creek, Wisconsin, Sikh community that was the victim of a white supremacist attack five years ago, during the 6th annual Potluck for Peace at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights Wednesday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Fr. Corey Brost, C.S.V. greets Arlington Heights Mayor Thomas Hayes during the 6th annual Potluck for Peace at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights Wednesday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Guests choose from a wide variety of foods available during the 6th annual Potluck for Peace at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights Wednesday.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Members of the Northwest suburban Children of Abraham Coalition held their 6th annual 9/11 Potluck for Peace interfaith dinner Wednesday at St. Viator High School in Arlington Heights to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Muslim, Christian, Jewish and Sikh families shared a meal and discussed building peace.

The 2nd annual Courage of Abraham Award was awarded to the Sikh community of Oak Creek, Wisconsin. On Aug. 5, 2012, a white supremacist from Wisconsin attacked the Sikh temple, or gurdwara, as a communal meal was being prepared, killing six Sikhs and wounding four others before killing himself.

Rev. Corey Brost, past president of Saint Viator, helped to form Children of Abraham in the wake of Sept. 11 as a way to advance interfaith dialogue among teens and their families, and build relations between religions.

