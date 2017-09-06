Breaking News Bar
 
Hit-and-run drivers strike two teens in Schaumburg

Eric Peterson
 
 

Two teens in Schaumburg suffered minor injuries when they became the victims of separate hit-and-run collisions Wednesday morning.

At 6:20 a.m., a 13-year-old girl walking to school in the crosswalk at Springinsguth and Weathersfield Way was struck by a male driver who failed to stop at a stop sign.

The girl suffered minor scrapes and bruises but was taken to the hospital for treatment and observation along with her mother, who was quickly on the scene.

Schaumburg police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said there was no license plate information or other details available about the vehicle or driver.

About an hour later, at 7:22 a.m., a 16-year-old boy was riding a bicycle at Schaumburg Road and National Parkway when a white or silver SUV struck the bike's front tire and caused the boy to fall off.

A parent also quickly responded to this collision, but the boy's injuries were considered minor enough to not require transport to the hospital.

While Schaumburg does have occasional hit-and-run collisions, it was especially unfortunate to have two involving juvenile victims on the same morning, Lindhurst said.

The Schaumburg Police Department is reminding motorists that schools are back in session and to be extra alert for students walking and bicycling in the mornings and afternoons.

