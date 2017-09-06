Arlington Heights Beer Fest on tap for Saturday

The Arlington Heights Chamber of Commerce is hosting its second annual Arlington On Tap Beer Fest on Saturday.

The beer tasting will feature more than 30 varieties of craft beer, along with food and music. It is a rain-or-shine event, from 1 to 5 p.m. in the Jewel-Osco parking lot at 122 N. Vail Ave. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Advance VIP tickets are $40 for 20 tasting tickets, which can be used beginning an hour early at noon. The regular cost for 15 tasting tickets and general admission entry at 1 p.m. is $30.

To register, visit arlingtonhcc.com.