Missing Lake County man located in Wisconsin

A 60-year-old Lake County man reported missing after walking away from his home Monday morning has been located safe in Wisconsin, authorities said Tuesday.

John K. Shaffstall was found in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, where he'd last been seen about 12:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

Shaffstall's family reported him missing Tuesday. They had last seen him when he walked away from his home in Wadsworth about 9 a.m. Monday. His family had concerns about his physical and mental well-being, according to the sheriff's office.