Love Elgin Day on hold until 2018

hello

Love Elgin Day clothing drive coordinator Tellie Bueno, pictured here in April 2015, said the event has grown since 2011. It's now on hold until 2018. Courtesy of Cheryl Chojnacki

The hundreds of volunteers who help deliver Love Elgin Day twice a year are getting a break until sometime in 2018, as organizers brainstorm about expanding services.

The Christian-based initiative features churches and community volunteers who come together to offer free food and clothing, plus services such as bicycle repair, car maintenance, chiropractic, manicures and hair cuts. Launched in 2011, the event has taken place the last Saturdays in April and September.

Rev. Jeorge Holmes of Elgin, organizer of the event and an adjunct professor at Judson University, said he put the September event on hold because two of the downtown churches that typically host it had scheduling conflicts.

"I'm expectant that in these next several months there is going to be some incredible brainstorming and heart searching to really minister more effectively across the city of Elgin, and beyond," he said. "We want to ignite churches to do this type of ministry on a regular basis, more than twice a year."

Holmes said he hopes to offer more teen-focused services, and involve more cross-denominational, black and Spanish-speaking churches, he said.

Tellie Bueno of Elgin, who coordinates the clothing drive, said she's seen the event steadily grow since 2011. The first non-downtown site was added last year, and two more were added in April.

About 30 churches took part in the last event held at four downtown churches and three other sites, including the 55 and older Willow Lakes Estates community. The event served nearly 700 people, and touched many more as families received boxes of food, Holmes said.

"We did close to 75 bike repairs, some for the kids and for the homeless, and for people who don't have cars," he said. "For some people, it was the first time they got a manicure in their life."

People also get flyers about resources in the Fox Valley, along with prayers, sharing of the Gospel and free Bibles, Holmes said.

There is no other event in Elgin that has so consistently brought together churches to do outreach, said Rev. Tom Severson of Vineyard Church of Elgin. "I am definitely excited about where this is going," he said.

Anyone interested in participating in the next Love Elgin Day can contact Holmes at jeorge.g.holmes@gmail.com, at (630) 542-5090 or at facebook.com/LoveElginDay.