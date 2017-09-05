Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 9/5/2017 2:28 PM

Lake County man goes missing after walking away from home

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • John K. Shaffstall

    John K. Shaffstall

 
Daily Herald report

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 60-year-old Lake County man who went missing after walking away from his home Monday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's police said the family of Wadsworth resident John K. Shaffstall has concerns about his physical and mental well-being.

Shaffstall was seen walking away from his residence about 9 a.m. Monday. He was last seen about 12:45 p.m. that afternoon, walking north on Frontage Road in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, near Interstate 94 and 104th Street.

He was wearing a heavy leather jacket, blue jeans, and brown moccasins, sheriff's police said. He's described as 6-foot tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a gray mustache.

It's possible Shaffstall may be attempting to walk to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who sees Shaffstall is asked to call 911.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account