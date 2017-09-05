Lake County man goes missing after walking away from home

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 60-year-old Lake County man who went missing after walking away from his home Monday morning.

Lake County Sheriff's police said the family of Wadsworth resident John K. Shaffstall has concerns about his physical and mental well-being.

Shaffstall was seen walking away from his residence about 9 a.m. Monday. He was last seen about 12:45 p.m. that afternoon, walking north on Frontage Road in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, near Interstate 94 and 104th Street.

He was wearing a heavy leather jacket, blue jeans, and brown moccasins, sheriff's police said. He's described as 6-foot tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a gray mustache.

It's possible Shaffstall may be attempting to walk to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who sees Shaffstall is asked to call 911.