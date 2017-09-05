Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 9/5/2017 3:28 PM

Hoffman Estates police search for stabber

Daily Herald report

While Hoffman Estates police continue searching for a "known offender" in the stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning, the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

"She's going to be fine," Hoffman Estates police Sgt. Mark Mueller said Tuesday of the woman, who remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Apart from confirming the victim and offender were known to each other, police have not released the name of whom they're searching for nor much specific detail about the crime.

All they've said is that officers responded to a call about 5:30 a.m. Sept. 3 to the 400 block of Flagstaff Lane, where they found the stabbed woman.

But Mueller emphasized Tuesday that the general public is in no danger from the offender, who's still at liberty.

