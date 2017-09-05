'Everything Palatine' debuts as new Facebook community hub

hello

Our new "Everything Palatine" Facebook page aims to be an interactive place for residents to share and help each other.

The Daily Herald has launched a new community Facebook Group page called "Everything Palatine." It is aimed at becoming an interactive hub for news, information and conversation in town.

Residents of Palatine and nearby towns are encouraged to join the page and discuss schools, shopping, events, sports, news and everything else local to Palatine. Post your photos from events, talk to your neighbors, ask for help, share a tip, answer trivia questions, meet new people and generally just enjoy!

Visit "Everything Palatine" here and ask to become a member today!