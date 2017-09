Electrical problem sparked Wheaton townhouse fire

hello

The cause of a fire that damaged a Wheaton townhouse on Sunday appears to have stemmed from an electrical problem with landscape lighting, fire officials said Monday.

The unit was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and other occupants of the building on the 1900 block of Wexford Circle were safely evacuated. The fire was contained to the single unit.

Damage estimates were not immediately available.